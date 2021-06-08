Statue of Unity to reopen today

Officials of SoU said that tickets will only be available online for the time being. (File)

The Statue of Unity (SoU) at Kevadia will reopen from Tuesday, after being closed for three weeks due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The SoU has reopened slots for viewing gallery and other attractions from Monday. Along with the Statue of Unity, several projects in the Kevadia Tourism Circuit, including Jungle Safari Park, Children’s Nutrition Park and Tent City, will also reopen.

Officials of SoU said that tickets will only be available online for the time being, however, a decision on reopening to full capacity with offline ticketing will be taken shortly. ENS