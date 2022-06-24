State’s first STEM lab set up at Adarsh Primary School in Ahmedabad

The first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) laboratory in Gujarat was set up in Adarsh Primary School at Telav village of Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad. According to the Directorate of Information, “STEM laboratory project is a project-based, hands-on learning solution that enables students to use their knowledge. It is a mini science centre which is benefiting children from surrounding schools.”

The laboratory has been set up with the help of two voluntary organisations Yuva Unstoppable and Curio O Box. “It took 15-20 days to build up the lab. Around two months back the lab was set up. It has 35-40 table tops equipped with experimental equipment. It allows 4-5 students at one such table,” said Utsav Patel, from Yuva Unstoppable.

“STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths laboratory is provided by us to various schools. It is in tandem with the New Education Policy (NEP) of the government,” said Kushal Thakkar, the founder of Curio O Box. Principal of Adarsh Primary School Vijaybhai Patel said the initiatve was made possible with the help of Mukesh N Patel, the District Primary Education Officer, Ahmedabad

“The lab was set up before the summer vacation. It’s been just a week that we have reopened the school and it is yet

to become fully functional,” said Vijayabhai Patel.