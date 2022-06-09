scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

State’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

Medical officer of health at Vadodara Municipal Corporation Dr Devesh Patel said that the spike was largely owing to the "16-17 cases that were reported from three families" and added that "it would be too soon and premature to call this a rising trend".

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 9, 2022 5:12:04 am
Ahmedabad city, where a rising trend is being seen, reported 48 cases Wednesday. (File)

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases– breaching the 100-mark for the first time since after March 2. Vadodara city recorded a rise in new cases detecting 25 persons with Covid-19.

Medical officer of health at Vadodara Municipal Corporation Dr Devesh Patel said that the spike was largely owing to the “16-17 cases that were reported from three families” and added that “it would be too soon and premature to call this a rising trend”.

Vadodara city has reported cases in single digits on most days after the first week of March. Dr Patel said the civic body will continue “targeted testing, surveillance and contact tracing”.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Ahmedabad city, where a rising trend is being seen, reported 48 cases Wednesday. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has attributed the rising trend largely to greater travel across city borders, lower uptake of booster vaccine shots and low compliance in Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absencePremium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absence
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebound in services will put u...Premium
RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebound in services will put u...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Ahmedabad

AMC commenced active testing setting up testing domes at the Kalupur railway station and state transport bus stand.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement