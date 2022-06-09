State’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases– breaching the 100-mark for the first time since after March 2. Vadodara city recorded a rise in new cases detecting 25 persons with Covid-19.

Medical officer of health at Vadodara Municipal Corporation Dr Devesh Patel said that the spike was largely owing to the “16-17 cases that were reported from three families” and added that “it would be too soon and premature to call this a rising trend”.

Vadodara city has reported cases in single digits on most days after the first week of March. Dr Patel said the civic body will continue “targeted testing, surveillance and contact tracing”.

Ahmedabad city, where a rising trend is being seen, reported 48 cases Wednesday. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has attributed the rising trend largely to greater travel across city borders, lower uptake of booster vaccine shots and low compliance in Covid-appropriate behaviour.

AMC commenced active testing setting up testing domes at the Kalupur railway station and state transport bus stand.