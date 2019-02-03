Statements of Surat railway clerk, driver recorded after video of staffer pressing train horn

A railway inquiry team on Saturday recorded the statements of a clerk, who was on Friday taken off duty after a purported video showing him pressing the horn in a driver’s cabin of a moving train went viral. The statement of the train driver was also recorded.

Both the driver, Raghunanadan Prasad, and the clerk, Ravindra Morey, have been taken off duty and a probe has been initiated against them.

Sources said that Prasad and Morey gave similar statements and claimed that the video is six years old.

Morey at that time was posted as a ticket booking clerk in Udhna Railway station. Prasad, too, was posted at the same station that time as the driver of a goods train.

Sources said that Morey had once accompanied Prasad while the latter was driving a goods train Udhna railway station to Maharashtra on Udhna- Tapti line. After the train crossed the Gujarat border, Morey told Prasad to take his video while he was pressing the horn button, sources said.

A few days ago Morey, a resident of Vyara in Tapi district, had put that video as his WhatsApp status and then it went viral, sources said.

Railway sources said that both Prasad and Morey are on temporary suspension till the inquiry is over. Surat railway station director C R Garuda will sent the inquiry report to Mumbai railway headquarters on Monday for further step in the matter.