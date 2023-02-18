State to host International Pediatric Congress

After a span of 46 years, India will host the 30th International Pediatric Association (IPA) Congress in Gandhinagar along with the 60th Annual Conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (PEDICON) from February 19 to February 23.

“Till date child health is not a priority and this congress/conference is aimed at bringing the focus on child health like how we focus on climate change. With the G20 presidency with India this year, this is a golden opportunity for us to highlight the best of India,” said Gandhidham-based paediatrician Dr Naveen Thacker.

Dr Naveen Thacker will take over as IPA president during the congress. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at WHO, is also expected to attend the event.

The conference will include all areas impacting child health, including a session on routine immunisation disruption due to the Covid-19 vaccination programme, and how the same can be remedied, he added.

Nearly 7,000 attendees from 149 countries are expected to participate in the event, said Dr Bakul Parekh, organising chairperson of the congress.