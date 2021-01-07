‘Gujarat to get Rs 180 cr with changes to scholarship scheme for SC students’

Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ishvar Parmar on Wednesday said Gujarat is set to get Rs 180 crore from the Centre in 2021-22 with the changes brought to the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for the students of Scheduled Caste community (PMS-SC).

Parmar, along with senior party leaders led by state president C R Paatil, was addressing a press conference in this

regard. Senior BJP leaders from Scheduled Caste in Gujarat Kirit Solanki, Vinod Chavda and Shambhuprasad Tunidya were also present in the press conference.

The state BJP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government for bringing the changes to the scheme.

The Centre has recently approved major changes in the PMS-SC while replacing “committed liability” system and bringing greater involvement of the central government in the scheme. The Centre has decided to bear 60 per cent cost of the scheme in a state.

Parmar said that in 2019-20, under annual liability, Gujarat received Rs 15 crore from the central government. However, he added, with new changes in the scheme, Gujarat is set to get Rs 180 crore in 2021-22 from the Centre which is a 12-fold rise.

Solanki, Lok Sabha MP from Ahmedabad (West), said that many students from the SC communities had to drop out from Class 10 owing to financial crisis.

Calling the central government’s decision as “big”, Solanki said, “I consider this as a big decision and it has paved the way for higher studies for those students from SC communities who could not go for the same (earlier).”

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson of Gujarat Congress Manish Doshi said that the BJP leaders are making sudden announcement on scholarship for SC community as if they have done “something big for the community”.

He alleged that Modi government is the first government in India under which 60 lakh SC students did not get post-matric scholarship this year owing to lack of budget and lacklustre management of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Government of India has officially admitted this,” Doshi said.