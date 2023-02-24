scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
State submits 54-point proposed checklist to regulate slaughterhouses

The submissions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking a ban on illegal and unlicensed slaughterhouses and meat shops.

The court directed that the final outcome of the meeting be placed on the court’s records by the next date of hearing, scheduled for March 7. (Express Photo)
The state government Friday submitted a 54-point checklist that it has proposed for regulating slaughterhouses and meat shops and informed the Gujarat High Court that it shall convene a meeting with all stakeholders next week.

Meanwhile, aggrieved meat vendors whose shops have been closed, pointed out before the court that while shops are being closed or sealed under three categories — those selling unstamped meat, those unlicensed, or those unhygienic — the third criteria is a subjective standard, and thus requested the court that the same be taken care of.

To this, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Sonia Gokani, addressing the government pleader representing the state that they may keep a “pragmatic outlook” when dealing with the issue of hygiene during the negotiations in the meeting scheduled with the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the court directed that the final outcome of the meeting be placed on the court’s records by the next date of hearing, scheduled for March 7.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 23:13 IST
