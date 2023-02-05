State signs deal with OECD to hold PISA test for govt school students

The Gujarat government Saturday signed an agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to conduct the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) test for students of government schools.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and OECD’s Paris director Andreas Schliecher who heads the Directorate for Education and Skills.

“This is another step towards the aim of achieving grade-appropriate learning outcomes in government schools,” said a press statement about the agreement to conduct PISA-based tests for Schools (PBTS), signed by the Gujarat education department and OECD.

Gujarat is the first state in the country to sign such an agreement, the release said adding, the PISA measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.

It also tests students of this age group in “critical thinking, problem solving and effective communication”, according to the government release.

Schleicher praised Gujarat’s Gyanshakti residential school project saying it had potential for replication internationally.

The agreement was signed by Samagra Shiksha project director Ratnakanwar Gadhvicharan and Kevin O’Brien from the OECD.