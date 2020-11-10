Gujarat reports 971 fresh Covid cases, five deaths

Ahmedabad district reported over 180 cases Monday. (Representational)

Gujarat’s coronavirus tally touched nearly 1.82 lakh cases on Monday with 971 fresh cases, the state health department data said. Five persons, including one in Mehsana, succumbed to the viral infection on the day, it said.

At least 1,000 patients were discharged across Gujarat on Monday. So far, 1.65 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged.

Ahmedabad district reported over 180 cases Monday. Mehsana and Gandhinagar saw a drop in infections, a day after the two districts reported 75 and 66 cases, respectively. Jamnagar and Junagadh, which reported 16 new cases each on Monday, also saw a decline as compared to a day ago. On Sunday, Junagadh district collector had designated 24 areas as micro-containment zones after 18 new cases were reported.

