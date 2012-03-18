State PSUs lost Rs 4,200 cr in 3 yrs: CAG

Lack of professionalism and accountability and deficiencies in functioning seem to be taking a toll on the 60-odd public sector undertakings (PSUs) in Gujarat,which have suffered a loss of over Rs 4,200 crore in the last three years,the CAG has observed in its report.

Though PSUs were earning profits,there were instances of various deficiencies in their functioning. A review of audit reports of CAG for the past three years shows these PSUs suffered losses of Rs 4,216 crore and infructuous investment of Rs 300 crore were made, the report says,adding that the contribution to the 60-odd PSUs to the states Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped to 12.24 per cent in 2010-11 from 15.34 per cent the previous year. The share of PSUs in the state GDP in 2010-11 was the lowest in the last five years.

As on March 31,2011,Gujarat has 60 working PSUs (56 companies and four statutory corporations) and 13 non-working PSUs. The working PSUs registered a turnover of Rs 63,000 crore for 2010-11,which was equal to 12.24 per cent of the state GDP,indicating an important role played by PSUs in the state economy, the report says.

During 2010-11,of the 60 working PSUs,41 earned a total profit of Rs 3,100 crore while eight others incurred a loss of Rs 480 crore. Major contributors to the profit were Gujarat State Petronet Limited (Rs 765 crore),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (Rs 584 crore) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited (Rs 403 cr).

Meanwhile,heavy losses were incurred by Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (Rs 160 crore),Gujarat State Financial Corporation (Rs 156 crore) and Alcock Ashdown Limited (Rs 131 crore).

The thrust of the PSU investments in Gujarat is in the power sector.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App