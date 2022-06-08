State indicates it won’t take former ASG Syed in custody by Wednesday

The state government on Tuesday told the Gujarat High Court that the anticipatory bail application moved by former assistant solicitor general to the HC I H Syed will not become infructuous — indicating that he will not be arrested by Wednesday.

Syed, a designated senior advocate, along with five others, are facing charges of causing hurt, extortion, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, among other charges.

The submission on behalf of the state, made by the public prosecutor, came following a specific query from the court of Justice Nikhil Kariel that why Syed is required to be taken in for custodial interrogation as the material on record so far has not found any specific role attributed to Syed in terms of the broader allegations of extortion, threat, and bodily harm as stated in an FIR lodged by one Ahmedabad-based businessman Viral Shah.

The businessman, in the FIR lodged at Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar on May 15, had alleged that he was called to former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s residence at Gandhinagar by his personal assistant Bhaumik Thakkar for signing a settlement agreement on a business dispute. During the meeting, Shah was allegedly threatened and pressured to sign the agreement and allegedly confined forcefully at the premises and assaulted after which he managed to flee in his car.

As many as six persons were named as accused in the FIR, including Syed, Thakkar and four others related with the business dispute.

While senior advocate Mihir Joshi representing Syed stressed that the petitioner (Syed) has no criminal record in the past, and will remain present for investigation, public prosecutor Mitesh Amin argued before the court that Syed is “not cooperating” with the investigation.

Addressing Amin, Justice Kariel remarked, “When you say non cooperation, had he cooperated, this application would not have been filed. So leave that apart. Question is what material are you trying to elicit from him if taken in for custodial interrogation? Everything is on record from whatever I could gather..we are trying to give this a very big hue and colour but otherwise keeping it limited to the FIR, one person calls up the complainant, some people gather, there is some altercation, the applicant (Syed) was present in his capacity as lawyer, as per the wishes of his client, he prepares an agreement, he was present there…”

“The FIR does not attribute any specific allegation against the applicant, it only says ‘I (complainant Shah) was threatened, I was assaulted’. So for what purpose would you want to subject him (Syed) to custodial interrogation,” Justice Kariel.

To satisfy the court on this specific query, public prosecutor Amin sought time to get back on the same by Wednesday, while giving an assurance that the petition shall not become infructuous by then.

On June 2, the Gujarat HC had dismissed another plea by Syed, seeking quashing of the FIR, on grounds of the petition not being maintainable.