State hikes DA by 3 pc; Gujarat CM announces works worth Rs 140 cr in Patan

Addressing a function in Patan to celebrate Foundation Day of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance of 9.38 lakh state government employees, employees of the panchayat services and pensioners.

An official release stated that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 2021.

Patel also announced developmental works worth over Rs 140 crore for the Patan district on the occasion. The developmental projects for Patan announced by the CM include drainage and water supply facilities, renovation of lakes etc. Out of the total projects worth Rs 140 crore, as many as Rs 127 crore will be spent on drainage & water supply projects, new fire station and city civic centre in Patan town alone.

Patel congratulated the people of Gujarat on the state foundation day and said that Gujarat has paved a new road of development in the last two decades under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that in the last six decades, Gujarat has made maximum progress in the last two decades under Modi’s guidance .

On the occasion, a new Regional Science Center was also inaugurated in Patan. Built at the cost of Rs 100 crore, the Centre has four galleries – Land of Dinosaur Gallery, Hydroponic Gallery, Nobel Prize Gallery, Chemistry Optics Gallery and Human Science Gallery.

Various programmes organised to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day and attended by Patel included “Samarasta Bhojan”, said an official release. The food for the meal was also prepared by women from various communities, the release said.