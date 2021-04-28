State govt ties up with Maruti Suzuki, Cadila to set up Covid care centres in Ahmedabad rural

The Gujarat government has roped in corporate giants like Maruti Suzuki and Cadila Pharmaceuticals for setting up Covid-19 care centres in Ahmedabad rural.

“We have over 1,257 beds in about 20-25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in rural Ahmedabad. We plan to add another 700 beds by creating Covid-19 care centres in every taluka to treat people from rural area who cannot be isolated at homes. This will also prevent an possible spillover of Covid patients into Ahmedabad city,” said Arun Mahesh Babu, District Development Officer (DDO) of Ahmedabad district.

A 60-bed Covid-19 care centre with oxygen supply started inside the guest house of a Jain temple at Kalikund in Dholka on Tuesday.

“Cadila Pharmaceuticals will be helping with a doctor and three staff members. The government will be providing three doctors, oxygen and medicines, and the local municipality will provide the safai kamdars,” Babu added. Another 30-bed facility is also being set up at Radhe in Dholka.

Similarly in the auto hub of Sanand, the government on Wednesday started a 30-bed Covid care centre inside a government-run girls’ hostel. Another 20-bed centre is being started at the Community Health centre at Sanand.

“The government has also tied up with Our Lady of Pillar Hospital in Sanand where 50 of the 100 beds have been kept reserved for covid patients from Sanand taluka. “The government will be providing doctors and medicines, while nursing staff will come from the hospital,” he said.

“In Detroj and Mandal talukas, we are working with Maruti Suzuki to set up 50-100 bed Covid care centre. It is expected to be set up at Vithlapur in next couple of days,” said Babu.

In Bavla taluka, a 50-bed Covid centre is being created inside a guest house of Swaminarayan temple.

In Dascroi a similar centre is being set up inside a building of Pirana trust. In Dandhuka, a college hostel is being converted into a 25-bed covid care centre where only oxygen concentrators will be provided, the official said. In Viramgam, 50-beds in the existing Zydus hospital will soon be used for Covid patients.

The government is also setting up oxygen plants in some of these centres including those at Sanand and Dholka to meet the oxygen requirements for the patients. “We will be coming up with more Covid centres if cases rise,” the official added.

Reliance to set up Covid hospital

In response to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s request, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Mukesh Ambani agreed to start a 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital with supply of oxygen at Jamnagar, a statement from the state government said on Wednesday.

RIL will provide the basic infrastructure, equipment and other necessary links. Ambani exuded confidence to get 400 beds ready with oxygen supply by coming Sunday. The remaining 600 beds should be ready in a week or two, the statement added.

The state government will provide the necessary human resource for the hospital.