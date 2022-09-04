State governor launches Phd programme in Natural Agriculture

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat launched a PhD programme in Natural Agriculture by Gujarat University at the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) on Sunday.

In addition to BSc, MSc, PhD can also now be pursued in natural agriculture in Gujarat University, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University Prof Himanshu Pandya announced.

The PhD programme in Natural Farming is slated to be first of its kind in a state university. It will cover its various aspects like rural management; environment management; innovation, Entrepreneurship; Agripreneurship; Agribusiness; Value Chain Management.

Sudhanshu Jangir, director of IIS said that eight seats for the PhD program have been reserved for candidates with postgraduate in any faculty. “Be it physical education, economics, science or commerce, candidates are free to apply for this programme. The natural farming practices along with its success stories need to be documented.” Jangir said.