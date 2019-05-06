State gets its first ‘vulnerable witness’ deposition centre

The first Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex of Gujarat was inaugurated at the Vadodara district court complex by Acting Chief Justice Dave on Sunday. The HC is planning to set up similar centres for ensuring safe and comfortable environment to vulnerable witnesses, including victims of child sexual abuse, across the state. This centre is specifically for the victims of sexual offences and child witnesses/victims of various heinous crimes who need to be protected from undue pressure from the accused side. The centre has separate entries and there will be no direct contact between the judge, advocate or the accused with the child witness/victim. The communication will be carried out via a support person accompanying the child. There will also be a CCTV linkage between the centre and court room.