State forest department plans deer breeding centre in Dangs

The state forest department is coming up with a breeding centre for barking and spotted deer in Purna century near Bardipada village in North Dangs forest region.

The work to create the deer breeding centre had been started by the officials of North Dangs forest region to increase the population of both breeds of deer.

Sources in the forest department said that there are around 100 spotted deer and over 150 barking deer in the Dangs district.

Work like fencing the area, creating drinking water facilities and raised platforms has already been started. At present, there is one breeding centre run by an NGO along with the forest officials at Vansda national park in the Dangs.

Earlier, leopards were found large in numbers in the Dangs forest region. For want of food and water facilities, they had migrated to neighbouring districts.

Leopards can easily hide in the standing crop of sugarcane fields where they can easily get water through canals.

During night time, they used to come out from the fields in search of prey and kill cattle, dogs, goats, in nearby villages. This gives rise to the incidents of conflict between big cat and humans.

Some incidents of leopard attacks on humans, has been recently reported in Surat, Valsad and Navsari districts in South Gujarat. Even six deaths of leopards have also been reported from January till date in Surat, Valsad and the Dangs districts. Of the four leopard deaths reported from the Dangs district, two were poisoned to death.

Divisional Forest officer Anand Kumar said, “The deer breeding project is progressing well and will be completed soon. We have sent a letter to the chief wildlife warden to send deer that are in captivity across the state. We cannot catch the barking and spotted deer from the deep forest area and keep them in the breeding centre. The breeding centre is being made keeping in mind all the parameters and behaviour of the deer along with their security measures.”

