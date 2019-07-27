CAG: Rs 1,004 crore funds parked with Gujarat State Financial Services

THE Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its state finances audit report for the year ended March 2018, tabled in the State Assembly Friday, has said that funds of Rs 1,004 crore released for implementation of State and Centrally sponsored schemes by two departments were parked, without authorisation, with the Gujarat State Financial Services (GSFS).

CAG said that two departments — Industries and mines and Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development — have been releasing funds to its subordinate officers or nodal agencies for implementation of the schemes, but they parked the unutilised funds of Rs 1004 crore with the GSFS.

In the 10 years from 2008-18, the Industries and Mines Department parked Rs 364.82 crore funds in six different cases and the Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development parked Rs 639.87 crore in five different cases with the GSFS.

The funds parked with the GSFS were “either not authorised to be parked as per scheme guidelines or not required by the nodal agencies in view of the slow progress of schemes,” the CAG report states.

The highest such funds parked by the Industries and Mines Department was for the scheme on assistance to MSEs (Medium and Small Enterprises)’. The nodal agency for this scheme was Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). The expenditure as on March 2018 for the scheme was only Rs 69.56 crore while the remaining amount of Rs 274.94 crore was parked with GSFS.

Other schemes whose funds was parked with the GSFS under this department were ‘enhancement of technical competence and manpower’, ‘integrated skill development scheme for textile sector’ for which the nodal agency was the Centre for Entrepreneurship Develop-ment. As highlighted by the CAG report, the ‘nodal agency maintained two bank accounts with ICICI bank and also parked Rs 8.44 crore in GSFS which was in violation of the scheme’s guidelines’.

Under the ‘industrial park and logistic park’, ‘trade cum facilitation centre’ and Assistance to States for Developing Export Infrastructure and Allied Activities (ASIDE) scheme, under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan component, for which Rs 5.36 crore was released by the Government of India, no expenditure was incurred till March 2018 as the entire GoI share was parked with GSFS.

Similarly, in five cases under Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development highlighted by CAG in its report are funds for schemes including ‘e-Gram Vishwagram project’, ‘Mission Mangalam and Sakhi Mandali’, ‘Smart Village Yojana’, ‘Vrindavan Gram Project’, and ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’.

Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, “though scheme guidelines prescribed maintenance of a single bank account, Rs 150 crore was withdrawn from the authorised bank accounts (HDFC Bank) and parked with GSFS,” the CAG report states.

The report also mentions, “The Finance Department vide circular of October 2016 directed all public sector enterprises in the state to park funds which were not required within 10 days with GSFS and credit the interest on these deposits to government accounts under the Major Head 0049-Interest Receipts.”