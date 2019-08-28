State BJP gears up for Shah’s maiden visit after abrogation of Article 370

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in his home state Gujarat on Wednesday, for the first time after the union government scrapped off the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and made the state a union territory.

Bharatiya Janata Party state leaders and supporters are expected to give a grand welcome to Shah, as he is expected to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport after 10 pm on Wednesday.

While Shah will be present in Ahmedabad on Thursday for three programs, his visit will also provide an opportunity to the BJP to gather support in the state, in favour of the abrogation of Article 370. Incidentally,

political pundits credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for policy-making regarding Kashmir. The top brass of BJP will be laying the pitch down on the duo’s home turf, in order to garner maximum support.

Setting the agenda ahead of Shah’s arrival, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “Amit Shah will be arriving late night on Wednesday and all the top leaders of the party will be present to welcome him. He will come to the city to be present in various programs.”

On Thursday, Shah will be present at ‘Millennium Tree’, the tree plantation drive of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. He will also flag off a 100 battery-run city buses on the occasion.

Later, he will be attending the 9th convocation event of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar.

He will also preside over a policy meeting under the ‘Disha’ program of the union government.