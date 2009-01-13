Stars make silent presence at global summit

Actors attend function but say nothing about VGGIS

Film actors Shatrughan Sinha and Paresh Rawal,on Monday,flew in to the city to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit 2009. But there was nothing much about their presence,as they chose to keep mum on their impression of the summit. Rawal,however,said his friend plans to set up a film city in Ahmedabad.

On his part,Sinha,a Rajya Sabha MP of the BJP,said it was better to wait and watch than speak. Ajee huzoor zara intezaar kijiye tel dekhiye tel ki dhaar dekhiye,abhi kuchh kehna mushkil hai (Wait for some time,sir,it is a bit too early to say anything just see what is going to happen), said Sinha in his typical style. Sinha sat through the session and was the centre of attraction at the venue.

Rawal,when asked to comment on the event,first said he would say nothing; but on further insistence,he said,”Great pride!” Asked to explain and he repeated it,albeit with an amazed look. He,however,said his friend Mihir Bhuta from Mumbai was going to come up a film city project in Ahmedabad.

Rawal said he was not investing money in the project but will come to the film city to act in movies.

Bhuta,who will be signing a memorandum of understanding for the film city project during the VGGIS,would not spell out the quantum of investment but said it would take around five to six years for the project to come up. The objective is to provide Gujarat a proper environment of film production so that quality Gujarati films are produced here. The film city would have all facilities that modern film production requires,he added.

As of now,Gujarat has only one film studio in Halol near Vadodara.

