Rs 1,500 to ‘pack’ dead body: Video triggers probe at Gujarat Government hospital

The incident has also brought renewed attention to earlier complaints concerning workers in the post-mortem department of Vadodara's SSG Hospital. (Express Photo)

The family had already endured the autopsy of their loved one. What came next was unexpected.

As they waited to take the body home to Bodeli, an outsourced worker at state-run SSG Hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara allegedly asked them for Rs 1,500 to clean, pack, and hand it over.

A relative recorded the exchange on video, which allegedly shows the worker, identified as Jagdish Parmar, demanding Rs 1,500 and telling the family to take the body without the service if they did not pay.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Days later, the footage prompted the hospital administration to remove Parmar from duty and order an inquiry. The hospital has also asked the outsourcing agency through which he was employed to take him off the post.