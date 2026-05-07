After attack on doctors, security at Vadodara’s SSG hospital reviewed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after doctors at Vadodara’s SSG Hospital were allegedly assaulted after a family was given the ‘decomposed’ remains of their relative, the city police and hospital authorities on Thursday carried out a joint security and infrastructure review to fortify emergency response and coordination on the premises.
The exercise came after junior and senior resident doctors had called a strike and were assured by the authorities of enhanced security, including the deployment of a rapid task force of 60 security personnel at the hospital to prevent attacks on doctors and staff.
On Thursday, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2) Manjita Vanzara, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Rathwa, teams from Raopura and Navapura police stations, the traffic branch of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), and the hospital officials took part in the inspection, visiting key departments, including the OPD, emergency ward, trauma centre, pediatric department, maternity ward and postmortem room, where instructions were issued to staff and security personnel regarding emergency response and crowd management.
Speaking about the drive, DCP Zone-2 Manjita Vanzara said, “Vadodara city police and the medical department of SSG Hospital are jointly conducting the operation under the supervision of Dr Ranjan Aiyer. The exercise includes checking security arrangements across all hospital premises, buildings, and departments… The role of security personnel and their responsibilities were reviewed. All CCTV cameras were checked to ensure they are functioning properly.”
She added that the objective was also to improve coordination between the police department, hospital security in charge, and the medical staff so that in situations involving friction between patients’ relatives and doctors, police and security personnel can identify and coordinate with each other quickly to bring the situation under control.
The review comes in the backdrop of a recent incident in which relatives allegedly attacked doctors and created chaos at the hospital after receiving the body of a patient in a decomposed condition from the hospital morgue, raising concerns over security and hospital management protocols.
Police and VMC teams simultaneously launched an anti-encroachment drive around the hospital premises. According to the police, eight roadside carts were removed, fines amounting to ₹2,400 were imposed on three two-wheelers, and legal action was initiated against a food stall operator under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing obstruction to pedestrians and motorists.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram