After attack on doctors, security at Vadodara’s SSG hospital reviewed

In a move to fortify workplace safety, police and hospital officials are overhauling emergency response protocols and clearing campus obstructions to ensure swift protection for medical staff. (Special Arrangement)

Days after doctors at Vadodara’s SSG Hospital were allegedly assaulted after a family was given the ‘decomposed’ remains of their relative, the city police and hospital authorities on Thursday carried out a joint security and infrastructure review to fortify emergency response and coordination on the premises.

The exercise came after junior and senior resident doctors had called a strike and were assured by the authorities of enhanced security, including the deployment of a rapid task force of 60 security personnel at the hospital to prevent attacks on doctors and staff.

On Thursday, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2) Manjita Vanzara, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Rathwa, teams from Raopura and Navapura police stations, the traffic branch of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), and the hospital officials took part in the inspection, visiting key departments, including the OPD, emergency ward, trauma centre, pediatric department, maternity ward and postmortem room, where instructions were issued to staff and security personnel regarding emergency response and crowd management.