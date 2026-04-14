SRPF jawan dies by ‘suicide’ while on duty at Gujarat’s Sachivalaya

The officials said an accidental death (AD) report was being filed at the time of writing this report. (Source: File/ Representational)

A jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly died by suicide while on duty at the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body of Jawan Rajendrasinh Gohil was found by a colleague in the morning near Sachivalaya’s Gate No. 3, where he had been posted on night duty. Gandhinagar police sent the body for a post-mortem.

PI AG Solanki of Sector 7 police station said, “We were informed of the death of SRP Jawan Rajendrasinh Gohil after his reliever and others found him at daylight. It is believed he died by suicide sometime during the night. No reason for the same has come to light so far.”