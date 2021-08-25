SRPF constable loses Rs 3.05 lakh while booking SoU tickets

A constable of the D-Company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) deployed in Kevadia Colony lost Rs 3.05 lakh to an online fraud while trying to book online tickets to the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Narmada district.

The incident occurred on August 22 when the SRPF constable Dhira Damor, 41, and his nephew’s son, Tirathraj, 15, were trying to book online tickets for four persons to visit SoU.

According to the FIR filed at Kevadia police station, Damor said that when his nephew’s son expressed his desire to see SoU, he handed over his mobile phone to him and told him to book online tickets. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the SoU management had suspended the sale of offline tickets.

Damor has said that his nephew’s son logged on to YouTube and searched for “online ticket SoU”, after which, he clicked on a link for booking where two mobile numbers were on display.

“Tirath dialled one of the numbers and the person, who spoke in Hindi, asked him to download an application called Any Desk. He then asked us to follow the instructions in the app and add a bank account…,” Damor said in his complaint. Then the man asked the duo to share the one time password (OTP) and make a payment on a mobile wallet for the SoU tickets. But Damor soon realised that Rs 1.8 lakh was deducted from his bank account.

When the Tirath called back on the number, the caller asked him to add another bank account to the app, where he could “return the money deducted by mistake”. This time, the nephew’s son added Damor’s private bank account details and a transaction of Rs 1.47 lakh was made from the account.

Inspector PT Chaudhary of Kevadia police station said, “The teenager did not understand the online booking system and fell prey to the fraud. They did not realise even during the second call that they were giving out the OTP to a fraudster.” Chaudhary said a case has been booked under IPC sections for criminal breach of trust (406), cheating by personation (419), cheating (420), forgery (465), forgery for the purpose of cheating (468) as well as the relevant sections of the IT Act, 2008.