SRP jawan ‘commits suicide’

His wife had stepped out for some chores and their children were playing in another room when the incident occurred, the police said. (Image for representation) His wife had stepped out for some chores and their children were playing in another room when the incident occurred, the police said. (Image for representation)

A State Reserve Police (SRP) jawan attached with SRP group 9 of Vadodara allegedly committed suicide at his official residence on Friday. According to the police, the jawan was identified as Jayendrasinh Jadeja (45) and found hanging from the balcony of his SRP staff quarters in Manjalpur area of the city. A case of accidental death has been registered at Manjalpur police station.

As per Jadeja’s family, he had returned home around 6 am on Friday after his night duty. His wife had stepped out for some chores and their children were playing in another room when the incident occurred, the police said. His body in the balcony was visible to passers-by on the road, who had alerted the police.

A native of Anjar, Kutch, Jadeja had served in the police department for the past 15 years. He was relieved of his duties in Vadodara on May 28 and transferred to SRP group 3 in Palanpur.

As per preliminary investigation, he was worried about the transfer, the police said. “We were informed that he was not happy with the transfer and wished to continue here. We are yet to talk to his seniors and understand if he had raised his apprehensions over the transfer with them. We are also looking into whether he was facing any kind familial discord or financial issues, but we have not come across any so far,” said Police Inspector RA Patel, Manjalpur police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd