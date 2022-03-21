SRP constable shoots himself at Gandhinagar police headquarters

A constable with State Reserve Police (SRP) was found dead with a gunshot wound, under mysterious circumstances, at the police headquarters in Gandhinagar on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the victim allegedly shot himself with his service assault rifle outside his barracks. The deceased has been identified as Dhanjibhai Parmar (40), a constable with the State Reserve Police (SRP) Group 3 at Madana in Banaskantha. According to police, Parmar was stationed with his battalion at Gandhinagar for the past four months for bandobast duty. His duty was at the secretariat office building in Gandhinagar. The police had arranged for the stay of SRP group 3 personnel at the barracks of police headquarters at Sector 27.

On Sunday, Parmar’s battalion was supposed to return to their base in Banaskantha. Police said gunshot sound rang alarm bells in the SP office and police headquarters after which senior police officials rushed to the spot. “We haven’t found any suicide note from the victim and an investigation has been launched,” said MK Rana, DSP, Gandhinagar.