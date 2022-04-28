SRK throwing T-shirts, smiley balls not acts of negligence: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday quashed a criminal complaint against actor Shah Rukh Khan, observing that his act of waving, throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the Vadodara railway station while promoting a movie cannot be termed acts of “high degree of negligence” and “recklessness”.

According to the private complaint filed by Vadodara resident Jitendra Solanki in February 2017 at the magisterial court, Khan threw freebies, including smiley soft balls, T-shirts and goggles, at the crowd gathered at the railway station from his train coach, which resulted in a stampede and death of a person.

Khan was promoting his film Raees and had halted at Vadodara railway station while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by August Kranti Express. He was charged under provisions of IPC 2017 FIR against SRK quashed: Throwing T-shirts, smiley balls not acts of negligence, says Gujarat HC pertaining to rash and negligent act causing hurt (sections 336, 337 and 338) and offences under the Railways Act.

The primary ingredient of offences punishable under IPC Sections 336, 337 and 338 and 304A is that the act concerned should be done rashly or negligently. The court of Justice Nikhil Kariel held that Khan’s act cannot “be stated to be acts of a very high degree of negligence or recklessness”.

In his verdict, Justice Kariel observed, “The act on part of (Khan)… may have led to some of the members of the crowd getting excited but… such acts could not be stated to be consisting of a very high degree of negligence or recklessness… Furthermore the petitioner (Khan)… being an actor was promoting his upcoming movie… none of the said act could be termed as having any element of mens rea, which is an essential element to hold negligence as being an offence.”

Relying on the inquiry report that was submitted before a Vadodara magisterial court, Justice Kariel also noted that “there may be other intervening circumstances which had led to some unruly incident at the railway station”.

The court recorded that the train stopped in such a way that the compartment in which Khan was travelling was near the platform stairs, where space was narrow. The court also observed that to control the unruly sections, police had to use force. Two international cricketers had also come to the railway station to meet Khan, which further resulted in the crowd getting out of control.

“It also appears that the train, after its scheduled stop, had started moving when some persons in the crowd started to move out of the platform… the train stopped all of a sudden, which led to some sections of the crowd pushing to go back towards the train, which also appears to have led to some unruly scenes,” the judgement noted.

Khan, represented by senior advocate Mihir Thakore and advocate Salil Thakore, argued that the offences for which the actor has been charged, did not hold and “by no stretch of imagination it could be considered that as rash or negligent either to endanger human life or personal safety”.

Khan’s advocates also submitted that an inquiry report revealed that there were “multiple causes” that led to the chaos. The public prosecutor also submitted that no material could be found in the report to state that any act of Khan was to endanger human life or public safety.