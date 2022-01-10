Srinivas BV of Congress to visit Ahmedabad on January 12

Srinivas BV, the national president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), will be present in Ahmedabad on January 12 for the oath-taking ceremony of IYC Gujarat president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela.

Srinivas gained the unofficial title of “oxygen man” during the deadly second wave of coronavirus in March-April of last year, when he and his team started an SOS service on social media and provided medical oxygen cylinders and other relief work to scores of coronavirus patients in New Delhi and other cities in the country at a time of acute shortage of medical facilities.

According to state Congress officials, Srinivas will be in Ahmedabad to discuss the roadmap for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in Gujarat with Indian Youth Congress volunteers from the state ahead of the polls.

He will also take stock of the preparations of IYC Gujarat volunteers in case of an unexpected medical emergency as Omicron cases has been surging in the state for the past one week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, 35-year-old Vaghela, the newly appointed IYC Gujarat president said, “January 12 is also celebrated as Yuva Diwas due to the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda so after the oath taking ceremony, Srinivas will interact with our volunteers to discuss the issues faced by the youth of Gujarat ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

“The youth of this state are frustrated with rampant corruption, frequent paper leaks and scandals affecting their career prospects. Srinivas will also motivate our workers to be prepared to volunteer if there is another deadly third wave in India of Covid,” Vaghela added.