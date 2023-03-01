Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to visit 7 cities from March 11 to 18

https://indianexpress.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=8474242&action=edit

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will visit seven cities of Gujarat from March 11 to 18, organising the Happiness Festival, teaching the people the way of life under the aegis of the Art of Living Foundation.

According to a press note by Art of Living Foundation, a Happiness Program on March 15 will be launched in Ahmedabad through “sudarshan kriya dhyan pranayama”.

The program is focussed to “get rid of stress and experience mental cleanliness and a sense of fulfillment in life” through sudarshan kriya dhyan pranayama, addressed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The Happiness camp is being organised from March 3 to March 5.

“On March 16, 5,000 youth representatives of Gujarat along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other cabinet ministers, will work on taking social responsibilities like Drug Free Gujarat, Mission Green Gujarat, Pani Bachao Abhiyan etc,” stated press release.

Ravi Shankar will visit several cities in this Gujarat trip.

“On March 11, he will address a program on the topic of Vigyan Bhairav at Rajkot. On March 12 and 13, he will attend different programs in Surat, Vigyan Bhairav and Ratnaraj Utsav program on the respective dates in which the seekers who were previously attached to the Art of Living camp will be given sudarshan kriya.”

A program called “Pearls of Wisdom” will be conducted in Vapi and Gandhidham on March 14 and Ahmedabad on March 16.

Ravi Shankar will address thousands of people on the day of the Happiness Festival in Ahmedabad on March 15. On March 17, he will teach thousands of youth about de-addiction and environmental protection in the ADU-Youth Meet at Anand Mukama and then visit The Art of Living Ashram in Vasad.