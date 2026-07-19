50 spotted deer translocated from Sasan Gir to Mandvi forest to increase prey base, reduce human-wildlife conflict

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Aimed at mitigating incidents of human-wildlife conflict, the Gujarat Forest department has translocated 50 spotted deer from the Sasan Gir Wildlife Division to the Mandvi Forest Range in Surat district. The initiative is intended to strengthen the natural prey base for carnivores, enhance biodiversity, and support long-term ecological balance in South Gujarat, an official release said on Sunday.
“The translocation was carried out in three phases between May and June this year. A total of 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and another 13 on June 24, taking the total number to 50,” the release said.
Conservator of Forests (Surat Circle) Puneet Nayyar said that forest officials had carried out detailed habitat assessments to identify sites capable of sustaining the released animals.
“To ensure year-round water availability, the department has developed 10 permanent water points across the release area, providing reliable drinking water for the deer,” Nayyar said.
“The Forest Department has also established an intensive post-release monitoring programme. Dedicated forest guards and trained trackers are conducting continuous field monitoring, while strategically placed camera traps are being used to assess the deer’s movements, habitat use, health, and survival in the wild,” the release said.
Quoting Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, the release stated, “…the Gujarat Forest Department is implementing a range of science-based conservation measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Strengthening the natural prey base in forest habitats is a key component of this strategy. The translocation, carried out under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is part of the state’s long-term efforts to restore ecological balance by increasing herbivore populations in suitable forest landscapes.”
Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali said, “A healthy prey base enables predators to meet their food requirements within forest habitats, reducing the likelihood of their movement into human-dominated areas in search of prey. This, in turn, can help lower the incidence of human-wildlife conflict.”
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