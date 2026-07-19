50 spotted deer translocated from Sasan Gir to Mandvi forest to increase prey base, reduce human-wildlife conflict

A total of 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and another 13 on June 24, taking the total number to 50.

Aimed at mitigating incidents of human-wildlife conflict, the Gujarat Forest department has translocated 50 spotted deer from the Sasan Gir Wildlife Division to the Mandvi Forest Range in Surat district. The initiative is intended to strengthen the natural prey base for carnivores, enhance biodiversity, and support long-term ecological balance in South Gujarat, an official release said on Sunday.

“The translocation was carried out in three phases between May and June this year. A total of 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and another 13 on June 24, taking the total number to 50,” the release said.

Conservator of Forests (Surat Circle) Puneet Nayyar said that forest officials had carried out detailed habitat assessments to identify sites capable of sustaining the released animals.