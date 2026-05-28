Sports infrastructure in spotlight as Sabarmati Riverfront facelift gains momentum

The master plan for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave (SVP Sports Enclave) designed keeping the long-term legacy in consideration is proposed to be ready within the three years.

WITH AHMEDABAD to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and preparations with an eye on the 2036 Olympics in full swing, sports infrastructure is set to take the centre stage on the Sabarmati Riverfront – connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The entire 14-km stretch of Sabarmati Riverfront, to be developed under its phases 2 to 4 among the total length of nearly 40 km of the Riverfront, has been totally reserved for sports infrastructure, The Indian Express has learnt.

Along with these phases that are under different stages of development, the 5-km stretch under phase 5 adjoining the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City-from PDEU bridge to Shahpur for which the Riverfront development work is around 60 per cent complete – has been prioritised for the GIFT City in Gandhinagar.