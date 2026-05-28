Sports infrastructure in spotlight as Sabarmati Riverfront facelift gains momentum
The entire 14-km stretch of Sabarmati Riverfront, to be developed under its phases 2 to 4 among the total length of nearly 40 km of the Riverfront, has been totally reserved for sports infrastructure, The Indian Express has learnt.
WITH AHMEDABAD to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and preparations with an eye on the 2036 Olympics in full swing, sports infrastructure is set to take the centre stage on the Sabarmati Riverfront – connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
The entire 14-km stretch of Sabarmati Riverfront, to be developed under its phases 2 to 4 among the total length of nearly 40 km of the Riverfront, has been totally reserved for sports infrastructure, The Indian Express has learnt.
Along with these phases that are under different stages of development, the 5-km stretch under phase 5 adjoining the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City-from PDEU bridge to Shahpur for which the Riverfront development work is around 60 per cent complete – has been prioritised for the GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
“From phases 2 till 4, which is nearly 14 km, are reserved for sports infrastructure and phase 5 for GIFT City while phase 2 is entirely for sports facilities. The entire land adjoining Motera and Indira Bridge has been reserved for sports infrastructure development. The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) will only develop roads and the riverfront infrastructure, such as embankments and retaining walls,” a senior government official told The Indian Express on Wednesday.
The official said that all land belonging to Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and Government of Gujarat along the Riverfront has been reserved for sports infrastructure.
Rahul Gupta, Secretary Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department told this newspaper, “Most of the area along Motera – Karai apart – is a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave (SVP Sports Enclave). Sports facilities are being planned as per the master plan.”
“Even the master plan for the riverfront has been shared with the sports authorities. Only after sports infrastructure and related activities is complete only then SRFDCL will develop further amenities and plans. Priority is given to the sports department,” the official privy to the development said.
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The master plan for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave (SVP Sports Enclave) designed keeping the long-term legacy in consideration is proposed to be ready within the three years.
Along with venues carefully designed in line with global benchmarks claimed to revolutionise the sporting infrastructure landscape in India, with planned, integrated retail and hospitality infrastructure will provide unmatched fan experience.
“The focus of the master plan is on strengthening connections between the SVP Sports Enclave and the riverfront. The enclave has over two km long riverfront frontage and shall house an International Dining District, commercial and retail facilities, outdoor play areas among others. A ‘Ring of unity’ shall work as a public square on the riverfront and become a destination for the citizens in line with popular city squares as in some of the other major global cities. The venues are planned to respond to the riverfront frontage through open decks to create a unique experience and views of the river,” an official part of the master plan team said.
With weekly meetings and coordination with the key agencies involved, the pending issues such as transfer of land have been resolved, tenders issued, and work expedited over the past six months. The work in phase 3 got delayed and started only in 2025 due to several land ownership and transfer issues.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More