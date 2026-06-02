Sports activity centres to be set up under 9 bridges in Ahmedabad: Civic body

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WITH INTERNATIONAL sports events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is transforming unused spaces under bridges in the city into modern “sports activity centres.”
Aiming at developing Ahmedabad as an international-level “sports city”, the AMC is making efforts to increase interest in sports among children and youths and realise the dream of “Fit Ahmedabad – Sports Friendly Ahmedabad”, officials said on Tuesday.
The AMC has prepared sports activity centres under CIMS and Ranip bridges, where sports facilities have been made available for people, especially children and youngsters. Work has also been started on similar projects under Laxmanrao Vakil Saheb Bridge, Anjali Bridge and Ghodasar Bridge. Tender process is being conducted to implement these projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, officials said.
Work is underway to develop sports facilities under Dinesh Chamber flyover bridge, Guruji overbridge, Gujarat College Railway overbridge and Rajendra Park flyover bridge. The process is being taken forward at a fast pace to implement all these projects under the PPP model.
AMC officials said the main objective of this project is to increase interest in sports among people, provide children and youth with an opportunity to play and train nearby and make sports a “part of urban culture”.
Sports such as cricket, football and basketball along with separate zones for skating, badminton and various fitness activities, air hockey, table tennis, chess, carrom, box cricket, pickle ball, basketball, pool table, foosball and ludo have been established.
Special priority is also being given by AMC to security and cleanliness. The AMC will arrange facilities such as CCTV cameras, adequate LED lighting at night, regular cleaning and maintenance for the safety of people and staff coming to the sports activity centres, authorities added.
The AMC is also planning to organise local tournaments, coaching camps and various sports activities, so that children and youths can get a competitive environment along with training. Projects are also being prepared in the direction of developing new sports complexes and mini stadiums in the city. AMC is making long-term plans to increase sports facilities in each zone, start training centres and sports academies for youths and organise international level tournaments.
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