Sports activity centres to be set up under 9 bridges in Ahmedabad: Civic body

AMC officials said the main objective of this project is to increase interest in sports among people, provide children and youth with an opportunity to play and train nearby and make sports a “part of urban culture”.

WITH INTERNATIONAL sports events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is transforming unused spaces under bridges in the city into modern “sports activity centres.”

Aiming at developing Ahmedabad as an international-level “sports city”, the AMC is making efforts to increase interest in sports among children and youths and realise the dream of “Fit Ahmedabad – Sports Friendly Ahmedabad”, officials said on Tuesday.

The AMC has prepared sports activity centres under CIMS and Ranip bridges, where sports facilities have been made available for people, especially children and youngsters. Work has also been started on similar projects under Laxmanrao Vakil Saheb Bridge, Anjali Bridge and Ghodasar Bridge. Tender process is being conducted to implement these projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, officials said.