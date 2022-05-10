Spike in Covid cases: AMC collects 745 samples from NID in two days

A day after the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad campus was declared micro-containment zone following 24 students testing positive for Covid-19, a team from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) took samples of nearly 600 persons, including students and staff, of the institute on Monday.

In the past two days, total 745 samples were collected from the NID, barely a month after the institute resumed regular offline classes. Ten health teams of the AMC with over 20 staff stationed on the campus on Monday collected 575 samples for RT-PCR test and another 20 for RAT, while on Sunday 147 samples for RAT were collected.

“Three more students tested positive in NID on Monday, taking the number to six in two days. The results of samples collected today are expected later tonight or by tomorrow, which will give a clear picture… So far, we have collected over 700 samples from NID in two days,” said AMC’s deputy health officer Dr Chirag Shah.

Bhavin Joshi, additional medical officer of health at AMC, said, “A total of 31 Covid cases were reported in four days, of which all are students… No staffer has tested positive yet. We declared the campus a containment zone yesterday (Sunday) and we have recommended the authorities to not conduct in-person classes and arrange for food packets so that canteen gatherings are avoided. Of the 31 positive samples, we have sent 28 samples for whole genome sequencing.”

The institute will remain micro-containment zone for a week, irrespective of the results of the samples collected on Monday. “We will continue our testing and surveillance activities on Tuesday,” Joshi added. NID’s communication department declined to comment. Of the four campuses of NID, Ahmedabad has the highest share of over 70 per cent cases as on May 7.