Speeding SUV driven by teen returning from wedding party kills delivery agent in Vadodara

A 27-year-old e-commerce delivery agent in Vadodara was killed early on Saturday morning after being crushed under a speeding SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman returning from a wedding party, the police said.
The Vadodara city police arrested Rishika Sadnani, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar, which lost control on Sun Pharma Road. The police are awaiting medical reports to ascertain if she was driving under the influence at the time.
According to the police, the incident took place between 1 and 2 am on Saturday, when the deceased, Abhishek More, was out to deliver an order. Sadnani was returning from a wedding party at a resort on the outskirts of the city and was accompanied by two other female passengers, both aged 18 years.
The SUV they were travelling in crashed into the two-wheeler that More was riding at a U-turn on the road leading from Akshar Chowk to Sun Pharma Road in the city, the police said. The impact was such that More was flung into the air and killed on the spot. The SUV crashed into a stationary sugarcane juice handcart parked along the road, the police added.
Locals who rushed to the scene on hearing the sound of the crash said that More was already dead at the time.
“The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 19-year-old student, Rishika Sadnani, has been arrested. The driver primarily did not appear to be in an inebriated state, but we have also undertaken a medical test to ascertain if she was driving under the influence of any other intoxicant. The report from GMERS Medical College-Gotri is awaited. There were three women in the vehicle. They were returning from a wedding party. We have registered a case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2, Manjita Vanzara, said on Saturday.
DCP Vanzara added that the police have begun probing into the details of the owner of the vehicle. On Saturday afternoon, relatives of the deceased also cornered police at the spot, demanding that the three women be handed over to them. Vanzara said, “The family understandably is grieving, but the police cannot take such steps…The crowd was dispersed.”
A First Information Report was lodged at the Atladara police station. Sadnani has been booked under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving on the public way, endangering human lives and for causing the death of a person by rash or negligent driving not amounting to culpable homicide, as well as sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
