Speeding SUV driven by teen returning from wedding party kills delivery agent in Vadodara

A 27-year-old e-commerce delivery agent in Vadodara was killed early on Saturday morning after being crushed under a speeding SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman returning from a wedding party, the police said.

The Vadodara city police arrested Rishika Sadnani, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar, which lost control on Sun Pharma Road. The police are awaiting medical reports to ascertain if she was driving under the influence at the time.

According to the police, the incident took place between 1 and 2 am on Saturday, when the deceased, Abhishek More, was out to deliver an order. Sadnani was returning from a wedding party at a resort on the outskirts of the city and was accompanied by two other female passengers, both aged 18 years.