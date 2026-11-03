Speeding Fortuner crushes woman on Ahmedabad pavement, seriously injures 2 others including a child

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A woman was killed and two other individuals, including a child, were grievously injured after a Toyota Fortuner SUV ran over a possibly homeless family resting on a pavement in the Nikol area of eastern Ahmedabad late on Monday (November 2) evening.
Police have taken the driver of the SUV, which appears to have been travelling at high speed, into custody.
Videos purportedly from the aftermath of the tragedy showed a huge crowd at the spot, and people trying to lift a large white vehicle to retrieve an unconscious male child from under it.
Another person is seen lying motionless on the road as people gather around trying to help them.
Nikol is a fast-growing commercial and residential neighbourhood less than 8 km from the central areas of Ahmedabad. The incident took place near Devasya International School in Nikol, a neighbourhood with fairly wide, smooth roads.
The white Fortuner SUV is registered in the name of one Viral Savji Chaudhary (36). The owner of the car was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the incident, police said.
In an initial statement, Traffic (East) DCP Nareshkumar Kanzaria said, “The driver of a Fortuner car, who was operating the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner, struck a family that was resting on the footpath next to Devasya School in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad.
“A woman died due to severe injuries sustained in the incident, while two other individuals suffered serious injuries.”
The driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody, DCP Kanzaria said.
“A preliminary investigation is underway to determine whether the driver was under the influence of any intoxicating substance. A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings have been initiated,” he said.