Speeding Fortuner crushes woman on Ahmedabad pavement, seriously injures 2 others including a child

A woman was killed and two other individuals, including a child, were grievously injured after a Toyota Fortuner SUV ran over a possibly homeless family resting on a pavement in the Nikol area of eastern Ahmedabad late on Monday (November 2) evening.

Police have taken the driver of the SUV, which appears to have been travelling at high speed, into custody.

Videos purportedly from the aftermath of the tragedy showed a huge crowd at the spot, and people trying to lift a large white vehicle to retrieve an unconscious male child from under it.

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Another person is seen lying motionless on the road as people gather around trying to help them.