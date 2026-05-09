Speeding CNG car bursts into flames on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadodara; driver charred to death

The car had already been reduced to a smoldering wreck by the time fire-fighters from Vasna Fire Station arrived along with the local police. (Express photo)

A man was charred beyond recognition in a CNG car that caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Padra in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday afternoon.

He was unable to escape from the speeding vehicle, which turned into an inferno.

The car had collided with the W-beam highway barricade and the Vadodara District police are investigating whether the collision caused the blaze or if the CNG vehicle caught fire while in motion, which further led to the collision.

However, Inspector P V Gohil of Padra police station confirmed that the explosion was not caused by the CNG cylinder as it was found intact. “The car had certainly crashed into the W-Beam barrier as there is a clear scraping sign on one side of the body… The tyre of the car has also burst. Although the car seems to have gone up in flames and killed the driver instantly, the CNG cylinder of the car was found intact. We have ruled out the CNG cylinder blast but FSL teams are at the spot to collect samples and determine the cause of the fire.”