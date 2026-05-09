Speeding CNG car bursts into flames on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadodara; driver charred to death

The Vadodara police confirmed that the explosion was not caused by the CNG cylinder as it was found intact.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraMay 9, 2026 04:17 PM IST
The car had already been reduced to a smoldering wreck by the time fire-fighters from Vasna Fire Station arrived along with the local police. (Express photo)The car had already been reduced to a smoldering wreck by the time fire-fighters from Vasna Fire Station arrived along with the local police. (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A man was charred beyond recognition in a CNG car that caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Padra in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday afternoon.

He was unable to escape from the speeding vehicle, which turned into an inferno.

The car had collided with the W-beam highway barricade and the Vadodara District police are investigating whether the collision caused the blaze or if the CNG vehicle caught fire while in motion, which further led to the collision.

However, Inspector P V Gohil of Padra police station confirmed that the explosion was not caused by the CNG cylinder as it was found intact. “The car had certainly crashed into the W-Beam barrier as there is a clear scraping sign on one side of the body… The tyre of the car has also burst. Although the car seems to have gone up in flames and killed the driver instantly, the CNG cylinder of the car was found intact. We have ruled out the CNG cylinder blast but FSL teams are at the spot to collect samples and determine the cause of the fire.”

The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was travelling on the expressway stretch between Padra and Karjan.

Firefighters from the Vasna Fire Station in Vadodara, along with local police from the Padra police station, quickly responded to the scene, but the car had already been reduced to a smoldering wreck. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside and burned beyond recognition.

Fire officials managed to control the flames before extracting the body, which was significantly difficult. A fire officer from the Vasna Fire Station said, “The body was stuck in the driver’s seat, and we had to extinguish the flames completely before we could attempt to remove the body. The body has been handed over to the police.”

Story continues below this ad

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have begun an investigation to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of the fire.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments