Special trains planned from Surat to poll-bound West Bengal

Surat Bengali Samaj Welfare Trust president and a local BJP leader Basudev Adhikari had written to the Western Railway general manager in Mumbai, requesting him to make arrangements for “Summer Special Trains" from Surat to Howrah.

Similar to the arrangements made during last year’s Bihar assembly elections, special trains are being run from Surat to West Bengal, where voting for the state polls will take place on Thursday and April 29. The first such train left for Howrah from Surat’s Udhna railway station with 1,800 people on board this past Sunday, and more were scheduled to leave for West Bengal cities, a railway official said.

Udhna railway station in-charge Y S Thakur said, “On April 19, an FTR train left from Surat to Howrah; another went to Santragachi on April 20, and another to Durgapur on April 21 and 22. Two more left for Santragachi and Malda on April 22, and two more will leave for Durgapur on April 23…”