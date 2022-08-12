Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic

As Gujarat received 80 per cent of its average rainfall for this season since July this year, the state now has 21 per cent more water than in August 2021 —enough to last until August 2023 for drinking and irrigation purposes, a release from the state government said on Wednesday. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, the water department stated that the 207 reservoirs in the state, including the Sardar Sarovar project in Narmada, had a total of 69 per cent water until August 10 -- the highest in 13 years. The meeting was held in the presence of the Water Supply and Irrigation Minister Rushikesh Patel, in which the water resources department presented a detailed description of the situation of the reservoirs till August 10. The 207 reservoirs of the state have total storage of 25,266 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) of water of which, 17,687 MCM has already been received, this year until Thursday. According to the status report of the Water Resources and Water Supply Department of the state Thursday, the state had a total storage of 70 per ent. Sardar Sarovar dam is 80 per cent full with storage of 7,598 MCM out of the total designed capacity of 9,460 MCM. On August 11, 2021, Sardar Sarovar only had 4,408 MCM water due to deficit rainfall in the catchment areas of the basin in Madhya Pradesh. This year, however, the inflow into the dam from its mother dams Indirasagar and Omkareshwar projects in MP has been heavy. On Thursday, too, the dam had an inflow of 1.1 lakh cusecs, taking the level to 132.7 metres, which is just six metres short of the Full Reservoir Level. The dam is also releasing water by operating the Canal Head Power House and the Riverbed Powerhouse at full capacity -- which results in a release of over 50000 cusec water in total after one full cycle. Zone-wise, South Gujarat has the highest filling of reservoirs at 74.52 per cent Thursday with 6,427 MCM of storage, and eight dams completely filled. In Kutch, which received heavy rainfall on July, 12 of the 20 dams are completely filled. Kutch region has a total of 70 per cent water storage Thursday at 232.63 MCM. Until Thursday, Saurashtra recorded water storage of 63.27 per cent and 19 of the 141 dams completely filled while Central and North Gujarat have recorded a total filling of 50.51 per cent and 31.77 per cent, respectively. While Central Gujarat has two dams completely filled and total storage of 1177.33 MCM, none of the 15 dam schemes in North Gujarat is completely filled. At the meeting Wednesday evening, CM Patel instructed to carry out irrigation works in areas that have received a good monsoon, the government release said. The Chief Minister has emphasised saving and storing the excess water by creating check dams. “It was stated in the meeting that out of the 73 water reservoirs of the state from which water is taken for drinking, 62 water reservoirs have enough water to last till August 2023. The Chief Minister also reviewed the rainfall situation in the state during this meeting. Regarding the review of the rainfall situation, it has been said that an average of 80 per cent of the rain has been received in the state till August 10. Not only that, more than 125 mm of rain has been received by all the talukas of the 33 districts of the state," the government release stated. (File)