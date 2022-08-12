scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic

Last year, the state education department introduced brief content booklets to be used for the month-long bridge course meant to revise the curriculum of previous classes.

Written by Ritu Sharma | Ahmedabad |
August 12, 2022 12:39:40 am
To bridge the learning gap among government schoolchildren developed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat education department has prepared special textbooks ‘Vidya Pravesh’ for students from classes 2 to 10 that will be launched in over 32,000 government schools soon.

The special textbooks named as ‘Vidya Pravesh’ are an “improved” version of the bridge course books launched in the academic year 2021-’22. According to officials, the textbooks that have been printed and are in final stages of distribution, are expected to be launched after Janmashtami holidays.

“The bridge course books have been modified with several additions based on the learning outcomes,” Ratankanvar H Gadhavicharan, Samagra Shiksha State project director, told The Indian Express.

Last year, the state education department introduced brief content booklets to be used for the month-long bridge course meant to revise the curriculum of previous classes.

In 2021, students from Class 1 to 12 were promoted without any exams and the state government, fearing learning gaps, prepared the bridge course to make students revise their previous class lessons.

Unlike the bridge course booklets, the ‘Vidya Pravesh’ textbooks prepared in Gujarati this year are meant to be used throughout the year, officials stated.

“The bridge course was prepared as a basic readiness programme but these textbooks are a result of detailed analysis of learning gaps for each class. The content was prepared by specialised subject teachers,” said Gadhavicharan who is also director Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB).

According to sources, content from G-Shala (Gujarat — Students Holistic Adaptive Learning App) has also been incorporated in these textbooks. It is an e-content app launched during the pandemic, specially designed for students and teachers from Class 1 to 12 on Learning Management System (LMS).

The content for G-Shala was prepared by expert teachers who have recorded special lessons at education department’s studios that also provides 3D enhanced e-content. Students can do online self-learning, while teachers can plan for teaching according to their curriculum.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:39:40 am

