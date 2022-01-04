‘Special rooms’ inaugurated in Ahmedabad civil hospital

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday inaugurated 10 “special rooms” at the 1,200-bed unit of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for specialised treatment and said “more such special rooms will be made available as per patient needs”.

Equipped with oxygen supply, the rooms can be converted to ICU facilities and are modelled on corporate hospital rooms, which will be made available at a nominal charge for those in need of separate or specialised treatment.

Health commissioner Jaipra-kash Shivahare chaired a meeting with Ahmedabad Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rake-sh Joshi to take stock of Covid-19 preparations and to prepare for a possible influx of patients.