Bring special law against paper leaks or face protest, says Hardik Patel

Threatening to launch an agitation in Gandhinagar on March 28, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Wednesday demanded a special law against the leak of question papers of government recruitment exams.

In a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning, Patel said that the youth of Gujarat are disappointed with the recently announced Budget. “The educated youth of Gujarat had a lot of hopes from the state’s Budget. However, like previous years, there has been no announcement regarding filing up of vacancies in the government departments. Every year, at least 75,000-80,000 youths graduate from colleges in Gujarat but find themselves without jobs as the state government does nothing to ensure placements,” Patel added.

Patel also criticised the state government over the recent paper leaks of the government’s Grade 2 and Grade 3 recruitment exams. “There have been paper leaks in over 20 government recruitment exams in the past few years. We demand that a special law be passed in the Assembly over this so that strict action can be taken against the supervising officers and the issue is resolved under 45 days. If there is no announcement made by the state government regarding filing up of vacancies in the ongoing session and a special law against paper leaks is brought, a mass agitation will be held in Gandhinagar on March 28. We call upon the youth of Gujarat to join us,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said: “We know that the issue of unemployment in India and Gujarat has reached its peak. In the past seven years, over 8 crore people were rendered unemployed due to demonetisation, GST and other draconian policies of the Centre. We fear that the Budget session of will get over without any accountability being sought from the state government.”