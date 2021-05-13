Spanish national with ‘rapidly progressing Covid’ improves, flown back

The Spanish High Commission arranged for a chartered flight to take her back to Spain.

In a case of “rapidly progressing Covid-19”, a 62-year-old Spanish citizen, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April in Morbi and was then shifted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad amid a cytokine storm, was discharged on May 12.

The Spanish High Commission arranged for a chartered flight to take her back to Spain.

Dr Amit Patel, pulmonologist at CIMS Hospital, who treated the woman, said she was admitted to the hospital on April 29. “She works in China and was in Morbi on work visa with a ceramic unit. She got fever, cough, bodyache and weakness initially. While her RT-PCR report was negative, a chest scan indicated Covid-19. Initially she was in home quarantine,” said Dr Patel.

Four or five days later, her oxygen level dropped and she got herself admitted at a private hospital in Morbi, Patel said adding, “There, she was on non-rebreather mask and was administered full course of remdesivir. However, she had a cytokine storm with a rapidly dropping oxygen level at around 80-85 per cent and had to be shifted to our hospital in Ahmedabad where she was put on non-invasive ventilation. Since Tocilizumab was unavailable, we administered her Infliximab, which costs Rs 1.20 lakh per injection. Her condition improved and was moved from NIV to high flow oxygen followed by simple oxygen.”

While the woman had no comorbid condition, Dr Patel describes the case as one of “rapidly progressing Covid-19,” involving over 80 per cent of the patient’s lungs.

Chest scan revealing dissolving opacities coupled with reducing oxygen support and improved condition, the patient was discharged on May 12 with an assisted oxygen requirement of two litres per minute.

“A chartered flight with a team of doctor and medical staff arranged for by the Spanish High Commission flew her back to Spain… Her employer informed us that she reached Spain last night,” said Dr Patel.