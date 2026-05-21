Sowing season fuels diesel rush in rural Gujarat

Despite assurances of adequate fuel availability, a cap on diesel supply at a time when a sowing season is approaching may well have led farmers in certain rural Gujarat districts to line up at dealerships with their tractors and other machinery.

While the Gujarat government has set a 200-litre limit for every farmer, rumours of fuel shortage have done little to dispel their worries, even when the Centre and oil marketing companies (OMCs) have repeatedly assured the public of adequate supply. Also, farmers must prove that they are genuine before they get their quota.

Such panic buying persisted at fuel dealerships in rural districts over the past week as farmers were worried about diesel availability during the peak crop sale period and the upcoming Kharif crop sowing season before monsoon arrived in the state, stakeholders said, adding that the situation was exacerbated by the cap on diesel sales to farmers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mehul Patel, the president of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers’ Associations (FGPDA), said, “There is no shortage of petrol and diesel in Gujarat, and there is no hoarding either. The supply of diesel is simply being regulated by OMCs so that retail outlets don’t make bulk diesel sales to industry, for whom the prices are higher. Also, industries are supposed to buy directly from OMCs. Another reason is to make sure that there is no dry out during farming and wedding season in rural parts of the state.”

Earlier this week, lines of tractors were seen at retail dealerships in Porbandar district.

Commenting on the situation, farmer leader Sagar Rabari said: “At the moment, harvested crops are going to the markets and need to be transported. On the other hand, before the monsoon begins, farmers need to plough their land before sowing the seeds, all of which require a lot of diesel for the tractors. Secondly, those who don’t have electricity need to run their diesel generators, and fertiliser also needs to be transported at this time. The entire sector is facing a problem, which will have an impact on the upcoming Kharif crop cycle as well as the agricultural growth rate of the state.”

The state government capped fuel sale, precisely “to avoid hoarding”. According to an order dated March 24 issued by the Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department: “In the agriculture sector, farmers will be able to purchase fuel in barrels but only for farming, tractors and pump sets. One farmer will be able to purchase a maximum of 200 litres of stock. The dealer has to verify that the customer is indeed a farmer.”

Story continues below this ad

On the regulation of fuel, Ahmedabad district supply officer (DSO) Dinta Kathariya said, “The matter is simply that we can only give farmers up to 200 litres [of diesel]. Dealers must maintain a register of sales to farmers. We review them on a daily basis and have noticed queues caused by panic buying. When there is a dry-out at one pump, there is a heavy flow at nearby pumps, but it is because of regulation and not due to a shortage of fuel.”

On the proof sought from farmers, Patel said, “A farmer can get a maximum of 200 litres of diesel, but only after they produce proof of being a farmer, which, in most cases, is the 7/12 (saat-bara) land ownership document. The pump owner has to maintain a register of all such sales.”

On the heightened demand for diesel during this peak farming season, supply of diesel stocks to remote areas and the domino effect of these factors, Patel said, “Since the farmers can get only this limited amount of diesel during this farming season, they have to come back to get more, and sales have spiked since the farmers are returning multiple times. On the other hand, these outlets are also in remote areas, and so, the tankers take time to reach there, sometimes leaving them dry for a couple of hours. When a temporary dry-out occurs, there is a rush at nearby outlets, leading to a domino effect. This is the first time it’s happened in recent times.”