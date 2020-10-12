Southwest Monsoon yet to withdraw from entire Gujarat; delayed by a month

The monsoon withdrawal line crossing from Porbandar and Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand has retrieved from 60 per cent of the state, while the remaining 40 per cent is expected this month, Mohanty added. (Representational)

The Southwest Monsoon is yet to withdraw from 40 per cent of the state, delaying the process by nearly a month. The normal date of withdrawal is September 15. This could be the longest monsoon season over the state. Gujarat has recorded 135 per cent of its average season’s rainfall as on Sunday.

While the withdrawal process from Gujarat started from October 6, parts of South Gujarat are yet to experience it. South Gujarat along with Saurashtra is expected to receive rainfall the coming week.

“The withdrawal started from October 6-8 which is delayed. It cannot be ascertained at the moment when it will withdraw from the entire state as there is a depression over Bay of Bengal. Once the depression is over, it would be clear,” said India Meteorological Department’s (IMDs) additional director Manorama Mohanty at Ahmedabad Regional Centre.

The monsoon withdrawal line crossing from Porbandar and Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand has retrieved from 60 per cent of the state, while the remaining 40 per cent is expected this month, Mohanty added.

The depression over Bay of Bengal will bring rainfall in South and Saurashtra areas as per IMD. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is very likely in the districts of Anand, Surat, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, in the districts of Saurashtra namely Bhavnagar, Botad and Amreli on Monday.

Further, the IMD had issued a forecast of “light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain in districts of South Gujarat region namely Valsad, Bhavnagar and Amreli in Saurashtra” on October 13-15. Out of total 1,122 mm rainfall (135 per cent) received this monsoon season in the state, August reported the highest rainfall of 644 mm followed by July with 228 mm.

Among the five regions, Kutch has received a record average rainfall of 272 per cent followed by Saurashtra with 181 per cent, South Gujarat 118 and North Gujarat 114 per cent. The East central region with districts of Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Dahod has recorded the lowest of 98 per cent average rainfall this season.

