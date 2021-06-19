Southwest monsoon to cover entire Gujarat by Saturday

a warning of light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rainfall has been issued for all the districts of South Gujarat and North Gujarat along with Saurashtra and Kutch. (Express Photo)

The southwest monsoon further advanced into most parts of central Gujarat region along with some parts of Saurashtra Friday and is expected to cover the entire state by Saturday.

The weather department has issued a forecast of the southwest monsoon covering the entire state by end of Saturday — more than ten days ahead of its normal time. The onset in the state was reported on June 9, against the normal date of June 15. Also, after the onset, the monsoon normally takes 15 days to cover the entire state.

“The southwest monsoon is most likely to cover the entire state of Gujarat by tomorrow (Saturday). This is earlier than the normal date which is June 30,” IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

‘As the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Junagadh, Deesa, conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea and Gujarat state some more parts of south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours’, the IMD forecast issued Friday evening stated.

The reasons cited for this early advancement by Mohanty are, “the morning’s cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and neighbourhood” and “the morning’s trough from West Rajasthan to northeast Bay of Bengal across south Haryana, Center of low pressure area over southwest Bihar and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.”

As monsoon was active over Gujarat as very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat including Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, while heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places Anand, Banaskantha, Surat, Valsad and Navsari; Bhavnagar, and a few places over North Gujarat region and isolated places over Kutch Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of very heavy rainfall at a few places in the district of Anand, Bharuch, Vadodara Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dangs and Tapi, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad and Kutch on Saturday.

Also, a warning of light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rainfall has been issued for all the districts of South Gujarat and North Gujarat along with Saurashtra and Kutch.