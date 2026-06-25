Southwest monsoon reaches Gujarat after 9-day delay

DELAYED BY nine days from its normal onset date, the southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Wednesday. It advanced into some parts of the state, passing through Surat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“The Southwest Monsoon has entered Gujarat today (June 24),” IMD Ahmedabad regional director A K Das told this newspaper.
The normal date for onset of the southwest monsoon in Gujarat is June 15.
The conditions are now favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat along with Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during next two to three days, the IMD said.
On Wednesday, while heavy rainfall occurred in the districts of South Gujarat including Dang, Tapi, Narmada and a few places in the north Gujarat region, the maximum temperatures rose appreciably in parts over Kutch and were above normal to appreciably above normal in parts over North Gujarat region and Saurashtra.
Sagbara in Narmada recorded 85 mm rainfall from 6 am till 8 pm on Wednesday followed by Subir and Dang and Waghai talukas in Dang 54 mm, 46 mm and 20 mm, respectively. Uchchhal and Songadh in Tapi received 14 mm and 11 m respectively.
Ahmedabad recorded the highest of 40.4 degree Celsius followed by Rajkot 39.6, Surendranagar 39.5, Deesa 39.4, Vadodara and Gandhinagar at 38.8, Kandla Airport 38.6, Amreli 38.1, Bhavnagar 37.8, Bhuj 37, Keshod 36.4, Porbandar 35.6, Naliya 35.2 and Surat 33.8 degree Celsius.
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Due to trough over Rajasthan to Arabian Sea across Gujarat and Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall across the state this week.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
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