Southwest monsoon reaches Gujarat after 9-day delay

Due to trough over Rajasthan to Arabian Sea across Gujarat and Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall across the state this week.

DELAYED BY nine days from its normal onset date, the southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Wednesday. It advanced into some parts of the state, passing through Surat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The Southwest Monsoon has entered Gujarat today (June 24),” IMD Ahmedabad regional director A K Das told this newspaper.

The normal date for onset of the southwest monsoon in Gujarat is June 15.

The conditions are now favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat along with Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during next two to three days, the IMD said.