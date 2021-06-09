Southwest monsoon makes onset over Gujarat

As the Southwest monsoon further advanced into the entire Arabian Sea and some parts of South Gujarat Wednesday, a forecast of heavy rainfall is issued by the weather department for Valsad and Saurashtra this week. (File)

Gujarat reported the onset of Southwest monsoon with parts of Valsad and Navsari receiving rainfall Wednesday evening.

The monsoon was expected arrive in the state on June 15.

As the Southwest monsoon further advanced into the entire Arabian Sea and some parts of South Gujarat Wednesday, a forecast of heavy rainfall is issued by the weather department for Valsad and Saurashtra this week.

“The Southwest monsoon has entered Gujarat and reached till Valsad while entire Dadra Nagar Haveli has been covered. For next five days while Valsad is expected to receive heavy rainfall, isolated rainfall is expected in Saurashtra districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath,” India Meteorological Department’s Ahmedabad regional director Manorama Mohanty said.

Further, on June 12 and 13, the rainfall is expected to increase in South Gujarat where heavy rainfall is also expected.

The IMD has also issued fisherman warning till June 13 for the entire state as wind velocity is expected to be 40 to 50 kmph from Southwesterly direction and reach 60 kmph. With the forecast of a very rough sea with waves from Southwesterly direction, fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea till June 13.

Though there is no forecast of rainfall in Ahmedabad this week, it is likely to be an overcast sky, said Mohanty.