Southwest monsoon further advances into state, heavy rain likely in south Gujarat

The areas yet to be covered by the monsoon are a few central and north districts, including Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Meshana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and remaining parts of Kutch. (Representaional) The areas yet to be covered by the monsoon are a few central and north districts, including Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Meshana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and remaining parts of Kutch. (Representaional)

As the Southwest monsoon further advanced into Gujarat, three deaths were reported from the state on Monday. While two deaths were reported due to lightning from districts of Rajkot and Bharuch, one death happened due to a wall collapse in Patan district.

On Monday, the monsoon advanced into Kandla and Ahmedabad covering all the districts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region, the monsoon was active over South Gujarat while it was vigorous over Saurashtra districts.

The areas yet to be covered by the monsoon are a few central and north districts, including Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Meshana, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Patan and remaining parts of Kutch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with surface wind less than 40 kmph at isolated places in all the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli and heavy rain very likely in districts of South Gujarat region namely Dang, Surat and Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Junagadh, Gir Somnath and in Diu.

On Monday, heavy rainfall was recorded in South and Saurashtra districts including Lilia in Amreli (74 mm), Dharampur in Valsad (62 mm), Amreli taluka (50mm), Kodinar in Gir Somanth (48 mm), Bhesan in Junagadh (36 mm), Khambha in Amreli (34 mm) and Mahuva in Surat (31 mm).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.