South Korea ships first train for Ahmedabad Metro, trial in January

A metro train that will be involved in the trial run of the phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro Project in January 2019 was shipped from South Korea on Friday. The train with three coaches will be reaching Mundra port in Kutch on December 31, official sources said.

“The first train will reach the Apparel Park depot by January 2, 2019. We will take about 10 days to assemble it and conduct some tests. It will be ready for a trial run before or during the Vibrant Gujarat summit,” said I P Gautam, Managing Director of MEGA (Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company Ltd), a special purpose vehicle of the Government of India and Government of Gujarat which is implementing the project.

A second train is expected to be imported from South Korea and is expected to reach Ahmedabad by January 26.

South Korean firm that won a Rs 1,025-crore contract will supply a total of 32 trains (36 coaches) for phase-I of the project. “A number of tests, including those for safety, will be conducted before the project is commissioned,” Gautam added.

The trial run will take place in the first six kilometres of the 40-km-long phase-1 of the project, extending from Vastral Gam to Apparel Park on the East-West Corridor.

Though the first detailed project report of the project was made way back in 2004-05, the work on the project began only in March 2015 after the then chief minister Anandiben Patel laid the foundation stone of the project at Vastral. It was then targeted to commission the initial six kilometers, costing about Rs 611 crore by September 2016.

Before the first trains got shipped, a “mock-up” coach of the Ahmedabad metro was transported from South Korea and was kept for public display at the Sabarmati Riverfront in October 2018.