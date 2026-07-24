Make up for lost days by working on public holidays, South Gujarat schools told

Sources said that in the first academic semester, 120 school days should be operational. The first term exams are due on October 19-28 which will be followed by the Diwali vacation till November 18. (File Photo)

TO MAKE up for the days lost in the heavy downpour leading to an emergency situation, the District Education Officers of the six south Gujarat districts have directed schools to make up for the loss by working on public holidays.

This is to comply with the 120 mandatory working days in the first semester which began just over a month ago.

Heavy downpour was witnessed on Thursday and Friday in South Gujarat. Many roads in the urban and rural areas in the region had been affected, prompting the government to announce a holiday on both days. Even in Ahmedabad, which was badly affected by the heavy rainfall, schools and colleges were closed on both days.