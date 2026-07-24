South Gujarat Schools asked to make up for flood-lost days by working on public holidays

District Education officers of six South Gujarat districts have asked schools to make up the loss that occurred due to heavy downpour. (AI Generated Image)

To make up for the days lost in the heavy downpour leading to an emergency situation, the District Education Officers of the six south Gujarat districts have directed schools to make up for the loss by working on public holidays.

This is to comply with the 120 mandatory working days in the first semester which has just begun over a month ago.

Heavy downpour had been witnessed on Thursday and Friday in South Gujarat. Many roads in the urban and rural areas in the region had been affected leading the government to announce a holiday on both days. Even in Ahmedabad which was badly affected by the heavy rainfall, schools and colleges were closed on both days.