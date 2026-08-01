Rain batters South Gujarat: Over 20,400 evacuated from 4 districts, highest from Navsari

The situation in Valsad district, the last district bordering Maharashtra state, had received heavy rainfall during 24 hours on Friday. (Express Photo)

OVER 20,400 people from Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts were shifted to shelter homes by their respective administrative officials in the past 24 hours, of which nearly half were from the worst-affected district of Navsari. Till 6 am Saturday, Surat district’s Ambika taluka had received the highest rainfall in 24 hours at 20.43 inches, followed by Vansda in Navsari at 16.25 inches.

Surat city recorded 6 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours and the water level in Ukai dam on the Tapi river rose to 320 feet against the danger mark of 345 ft.

Navsari District Collector Manish Gurwani said, “We have made proactive management in shifting the people by forming teams comprising police personnel, district administration officials, fire officials and others who visited villages located on the sea coast as well as on banks of Ambika, Purna, Kaveri. All three rivers were flowing above the danger level on Friday, and the water level gradually decreased on Saturday. Among the 11,000 people rescued were 34 pregnant women and over 1,000 elderly people. No casualties were reported as of Saturday evening.”