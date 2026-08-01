Rain batters South Gujarat: Over 20,400 evacuated from 4 districts, highest from Navsari

OVER 20,400 people from Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts were shifted to shelter homes by their respective administrative officials in the past 24 hours, of which nearly half were from the worst-affected district of Navsari. Till 6 am Saturday, Surat district’s Ambika taluka had received the highest rainfall in 24 hours at 20.43 inches, followed by Vansda in Navsari at 16.25 inches.
Navsari District Collector Manish Gurwani said, “We have made proactive management in shifting the people by forming teams comprising police personnel, district administration officials, fire officials and others who visited villages located on the sea coast as well as on banks of Ambika, Purna, Kaveri. All three rivers were flowing above the danger level on Friday, and the water level gradually decreased on Saturday. Among the 11,000 people rescued were 34 pregnant women and over 1,000 elderly people. No casualties were reported as of Saturday evening.”
Tapi district also received heavy rainfall in Dolvan taluka – 16.7 inches, and Valod – 7.80 inches. Over 1,400 people have been shifted to safer places by district authorities. On Saturday, due to the moderate rainfall, people returned to their homes.
Tapi District Collector Dev Choudhary said, “The situation at present is under control, as no heavy rainfall has been recorded in the district. No casualties have been reported and our teams are at different locations monitoring the situation.”
Tapi district also received heavy rainfall in Dolvan taluka – 16.7 inches, and Valod – 7.80 inches. Over 1400 people have been shifted to safer places by district authorities. On Saturday, due to the moderate rainfall, people returned to their homes.
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Choudhary said, “The situation at present is under control, as no heavy rainfall has been recorded in the district. No casualties have been reported and our teams are at different locations monitoring the situation.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More